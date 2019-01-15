Solidarity to detail plan to deal with suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Solidarity to detail plan to deal with suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher

Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.

FILE: An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
FILE: An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity is expected to shed more light on Tuesday on it legal action following the suspension of a teacher at a North West primary school embroiled in allegations of racism.

Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.

It’s emerged that only the teacher who took the photo was suspended and not the educator responsible for the grade R class.

Solidarity, together with the suspended teacher Elana Barkhuizen, is expected to give more clarity on the latest developments at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.

Solidarity has described the action taken by the North West Education Department against Barkhuizen as unlawful.

Education Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng explains why Barkhuizen has been suspended: “The department suspended Barkhuizen because she took pictures. She wasn’t suspended because she’s the class teacher.”

The trade union is also expected to announce steps that it will take against political parties, which it says exploited the incident for political gain.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA