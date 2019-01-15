Solidarity to detail plan to deal with suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher

Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity is expected to shed more light on Tuesday on it legal action following the suspension of a teacher at a North West primary school embroiled in allegations of racism.

It’s emerged that only the teacher who took the photo was suspended and not the educator responsible for the grade R class.

Solidarity, together with the suspended teacher Elana Barkhuizen, is expected to give more clarity on the latest developments at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.

Solidarity has described the action taken by the North West Education Department against Barkhuizen as unlawful.

Education Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng explains why Barkhuizen has been suspended: “The department suspended Barkhuizen because she took pictures. She wasn’t suspended because she’s the class teacher.”

The trade union is also expected to announce steps that it will take against political parties, which it says exploited the incident for political gain.

