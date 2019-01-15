Solidarity to detail plan to deal with suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher
Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity is expected to shed more light on Tuesday on it legal action following the suspension of a teacher at a North West primary school embroiled in allegations of racism.
Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.
It’s emerged that only the teacher who took the photo was suspended and not the educator responsible for the grade R class.
Solidarity, together with the suspended teacher Elana Barkhuizen, is expected to give more clarity on the latest developments at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.
Solidarity has described the action taken by the North West Education Department against Barkhuizen as unlawful.
Education Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng explains why Barkhuizen has been suspended: “The department suspended Barkhuizen because she took pictures. She wasn’t suspended because she’s the class teacher.”
The trade union is also expected to announce steps that it will take against political parties, which it says exploited the incident for political gain.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Hadebe: 'If we keep running Eskom the same way, we're in trouble'
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate vows to keep fighting Vodacom for his money
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
-
BLF ‘to meet’ evidence leaders of state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.