Solidarity seeks to overturn suspension of Schweizer Reneke teacher
Elana Barkhuizen was sanctioned last week after her photo went viral, showing black and white pupils seated at separate tables in a grade R classroom.
CENTURION - Trade union Solidarity says it will approach the courts on an urgent basis, seeking to overturn the suspension of a teacher who was sanctioned for taking a photograph showing racial segregation at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.
Elana Barkhuizen was sanctioned last week after her photo went viral, showing black and white pupils seated at separate tables in a grade R classroom.
The teacher in charge of that class has not been suspended.
Solidarity has now turned to the courts following the suspension of Barkhuizen, the teacher who captured the image that sparked national outrage.
#SchweizerReneke Trade Union Solidarity and the suspended teacher at a North West Primary School embroiled in allegations of racism are holding a press conference in Centurion. TK pic.twitter.com/b5KnCaZMRR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019
Solidarity’s Dirk Hermann said: “Solidarity is meant to serve all statements before the end of this week, asking that the unlawful suspension of the Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen be lifted with a matter of urgency.”
Hermann also said Barkhuizen was suspended without being offered the opportunity to explain herself.
“No correct procedures were followed. No one followed the legal processes,” he added.
Speaking out for the first time, an emotional Barkhuizen has described how her suspension has caused great emotional distress not only to herself but also her family.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Ramaphosa to meet security cluster depts, Eskom sustainability task team
-
PSA rejects call to ban cellphones at Home Affairs Dept front desks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.