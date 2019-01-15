Probe continues into Clifton Beach incident
CAPE TOWN - The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Prisa) says its investigation into the conduct of a private security company at Clifton Fourth Beach has been concluded. Prisa, however, says that due to additional information from witnesses and complainants, a further investigation has been done, which is yet to be concluded.
This comes after the City of Cape Town laid a complaint with the authority against private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA).
PPA sparked widespread criticism after beachgoers were asked to leave the beach after sunset in late December.
Prisa deputy director for law enforcement advocate Linda Mbana said: “We have already finalised the preliminary investigation, but we are continuing with further investigations because we are receiving information from other people as well. As Prisa, we don’t want to leave any stone unturned. We just want to thank the members of the public for assisting us.”
VIDEO: Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
