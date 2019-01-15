Safa rejects Sedibe’s 2010 World Cup corruption claims

Former Safa CEO Leslie Sedibe implicated Safa president Danny Jordaan, the Guptas and Fifa in two incidents of alleged corruption.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association (Safa) has rejected claims by former CEO Leslie Sedibe about corruption around the 2010 World Cup.

But Safa sees the claims as nothing but a well thought out campaign by a disgruntled ex-employee.

Sedibe was banned by Fifa in 2016, for alleged match-fixing before the World Cup.

In a statement, Safa rejected Sedibe's claims of corruption regarding Jordaan and Safa, labelling them malicious and vindictive.

Acting Safa CEO Russel Paul believes it is a well-orchestrated crusade.

Sedibe is currently serving a Fifa ban of five years for match-fixing dating back to 2010.

However, in the fight to clear his name, Sedibe alleges that Jordaan facilitated a $10m payment, essentially a bribe to disgraced Fifa executive Jack Warner to secure the World Cup.

The former CEO also claims the Jordaan set up a meeting with Ajay Gupta at Saxonwold in a attempt to get funds for the national football team's World Cup preparation in 2010. Former President Jacob Zuma was also in attendance.

Paul again questions the validity of the charges brought forward by Sedibe.

Meanwhile, Sedibe claims he has also filed a defamation case against Safa to be heard in the High Court in February.

His lawyer, David Swartz, says that Safa’s response is predictable.

