SAA appoints advocate Vusi Pikoli to leadership team

SAA says it aims to 'cleanse the organisation of corruption', and has appointed advocate Vusi Pikoli to head risk and compliance.

CAPE TOWN – Advocate Vusi Pikoli has been appointed to the South African Airways (SAA) leadership team to head risk and compliance.

SAA made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Pikoli will join SAA from 1 February 2019. Pikoli will report to SAA group CEO Vuyani Jarana.

“The appointment of advocate Pikoli is as important as it is significant in demonstrating our resolve to bringing capacity to strengthen the executive team to execute on our turnaround strategy with much urgency. He brings a wealth of experience and is known to be a disciplined and strong administrator,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said a statement.

SAA says it aims to “cleanse the organisation of corruption”.

Pikoli will now be responsible for risk management and compliance functions in SAA, comprising of aviation and general legislation compliance. He will also be responsible for the overall strategic and operational responsibility for the integrated risk management strategy for SAA.

Tlali added: “We are resolute about our commitment to restore and maintain good governance at required levels at SAA as this is one of the important enablers for the effective implementation of our turnaround plan.”