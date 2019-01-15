SA govt must intervene in Zimbabwe crisis - Maimane
The DA leader says South Africa cannot continue to remain silent on the tense situation.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he believes the government must intervene in Zimbabwe.
He says South Africa cannot continue to remain silent on the tense situation.
Violent protests were sparked by rising fuel costs on Monday and have left the streets in major cities deserted.
Maimane has on Tuesday told the Cape Town Press Club that while he would not advocate for a border wall, the South African government must ensure its borders are secure.
He says government can no longer remain silent on the tensions in Zimbabwe.
In fact, Maimane says the turmoil in that country should be a wake-up call for voters.
“We can’t approach silent diplomacy. We have to go in there and intervene, and ultimately hold the Zimbabwean government to account. It’s a plight in the brotherhood that the African Union has become, where they refuse to stand up to each other and say what's happening in Zimbabwe is wrong.”
He believes government should be registering all foreign nationals entering South Africa to ensure public services can cope.
“It cannot be that we continue to allow illegal immigration to continue at the level that we are. If we fail to do that it will be to our peril.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
