Ramaphosa to meet security cluster depts, Eskom sustainability task team

PRETORIA - Just weeks ahead of his State of the Nation (Sona) address and a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting security cluster departments and meeting with the Eskom sustainability task team.

Ramaphosa’s first stop on Tuesday is at the Defence and Military Veterans Department, before moving on to the State Security Agency.

The Presidency’s Khusela Diko says President Ramaphosa made a commitment in his State of the Nation address in 2018 to visit every government department.

“In these engagements, he seeks to understand the challenges and opportunities that are offered within each department and drives the message of an honest and capable government, which is what he remains committed to building.”

On Tuesday evening, Ramaphosa will meet with the Eskom sustainability task team.

“It’s geared at ensuring that he gets the report from the task team, in terms of the measures and recommendations that they will suggest, to deal with the challenges that Eskom faces.

Diko says the president will meet with Team South Africa in Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of the World Economic Forum next week.

