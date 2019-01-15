PSA rejects call to ban cellphones at Home Affairs Dept front desks
Parliament's Home Affairs committee says staff are not concentrating on their work because they are distracted by their phones and that this leaves a bad impression, especially at ports of entry.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has condemned a suggestion by Parliament's Home Affairs committee to ban cellphone use during working hours.
The committee says staff are not concentrating on their work because they are distracted by their phones and that this leaves a bad impression, especially at ports of entry.
But the PSA, as the majority union at the department, is calling on the committee to refrain from making reckless statements that provoke unnecessarily crippling shutdowns through strikes.
Committee chair Hlomane Chauke says the department has failed to heed its request last year to draft a policy which will give effect to a cellphone ban.
“It cannot be accepted that people will leave their duties and be busy with their private matters without even apologising. If you look at the current video that is trending, they don’t even apologise [or] care. And the members of the public are sitting there watching these officials busy with cellphones.”
Chauke was referring to an incident in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, where a viral video on social media of two Home Affairs officials was taken showing them using their cellphones on duty while people waited in a queue.
