Police monitoring Olievenhoutbosch protest

Pitch Black Afro expected back in court on charges relating to wife’s murder
Local
The police's Kay Makhubele has called on motorists to avoid the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of a protest in Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria where community members have barricaded the R55.
Residents want authorities to track down a child who went missing last week.
The circumstances around the child's disappearance are not yet clear.
The police's Kay Makhubele has called on motorists to avoid the area.
"So far, the police have summoned the people who are to assist in terms of searching for the child in the area but the police are monitoring the situation."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.