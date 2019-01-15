Police monitoring Olievenhoutbosch protest

The police's Kay Makhubele has called on motorists to avoid the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of a protest in Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria where community members have barricaded the R55.

Residents want authorities to track down a child who went missing last week.

The circumstances around the child's disappearance are not yet clear.

The police's Kay Makhubele has called on motorists to avoid the area.

"So far, the police have summoned the people who are to assist in terms of searching for the child in the area but the police are monitoring the situation."