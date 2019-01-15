Police investigate after 1 killed in Hillbrow mob justice attack
It’s understood the community attacked the two suspects on Monday after they robbed a woman.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery after a man was set alight and another was beaten up in Hillbrow.
Police say residents chased the pair and beat them up before setting one of them alight.
The police’s Kay Makhubela says no arrests have yet been made.
“We condemn the issue of mob justice. If people feel that someone is committing a crime, it is better for them to apprehend him rather than take the law into their own hands and kill someone.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
