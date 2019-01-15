Police investigate after 1 killed in Hillbrow mob justice attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Police investigate after 1 killed in Hillbrow mob justice attack

It’s understood the community attacked the two suspects on Monday after they robbed a woman.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery after a man was set alight and another was beaten up in Hillbrow.

It’s understood the community attacked the two suspects on Monday after they robbed a woman.

Police say residents chased the pair and beat them up before setting one of them alight.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says no arrests have yet been made.

“We condemn the issue of mob justice. If people feel that someone is committing a crime, it is better for them to apprehend him rather than take the law into their own hands and kill someone.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA