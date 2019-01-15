‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate vows to keep fighting Vodacom for his money
Vodacom said in a statement on Friday that it now views the ‘Please Call Me compensation’ matter as closed.
JOHANNESBURG - The inventor of the “Please Call Me” idea says that his lawyers are now assessing all options available to challenge Vodacom’s compensation payout, which the company believes is reasonable.
The details of the payout have not been revealed, however, businessman Nkosana Makate says that after 18 years of fighting, he’s not about to give up now.
Vodacom has been criticised by some, including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, for alleged corporate bullying.
Vodacom said in a statement on Friday that it now views the “Please Call Me compensation” matter as closed.
But Makate says he’s been fighting for his money for almost two decades and won’t be throwing in the towel now.
“We’re going to see this thing to the end.”
He’s gained significant support over the last few days, with Ndabeni-Abrahams and Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi throwing their weight behind him on social media.
Ndabeni-Abrahams went as far as to tell Vodacom to “shut up” in a tweet, which has since been deleted.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Civil organisations oppose Eskom’s request for electricity price hike
-
Hadebe: 'If we keep running Eskom the same way, we're in trouble'
-
Load shedding threatens SA agricultural industry, says Agri WC
-
Fastjet cancels all remaining Zimbabwe flights for Monday amid unrest
-
Amcu to embark on secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum ops
-
Salga rejects Eskom’s request for another electricity price hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.