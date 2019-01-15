Pitch Black Afro’s murder case postponed once again

The hip hop artist made a brief second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his wife Trisha Modisane.

JOHANNESBURG - The murder case against popular hip hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, known as Pitch Black Afro, has been postponed once again to allow the state to conduct interviews with his family.

Her body was found at a Johannesburg B&B last month.

#PitchBlackAfro has made his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s court - where he’s case has been postpone to Friday 18 January 2019. AN pic.twitter.com/86GOO1WRuT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019

State prosecutor Mzamo Mathe opened proceedings by confirming to the court that the accused’s residential address exists and will be used should he be granted bail.

Ngcobo’s first appearance was postponed to allow the State to verify his address and to give him an opportunity to get legal representation.

Magistrate Carlos Labuschagne has granted the defence’s request to have the case postponed for more interviews to be conducted with the musician’s family.

Ngcobo is expected back in court this Friday.

WATCH: Pitch Black Afro murder case postponed

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)