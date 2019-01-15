Pitch Black Afro expected back in court on charges relating to wife’s murder
Hip-hop artist Thulani Modisane, who is better known as Pitch Black Afro, is facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - Hip-hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, who is better known as Pitch Black Afro, is expected to make his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning on charges relating to the murder of his wife.
Catherine “Trisha” Modisane’s body was found in a Johannesburg B&B on New Year’s Eve.
She was laid to rest in Soweto last week.
The matter was set to be heard in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court before being moved to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
While it was initially thought that Trisha Modisane had died due to natural causes, pathologists found she had been murdered.
The embattled hip-hop artist is expected to apply for bail after his first hearing was postponed to allow him time to seek legal representation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
