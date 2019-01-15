Olivier soars up ICC Test bowling rankings

Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has risen to his career-best ICC Test bowling ranking, moving to 24th on the list.

Olivier made the most of his opportunity on his return to the Proteas line-up by picking up 24 wickets in the three-Test match series against Pakistan, which also earned him the man of the series award after the conclusion of a 107-run win in the third and final Test at the Wanderers on Monday.

Olivier’s aggression was the key aspect of his 24 wickets in the series, completing three five-wicket hauls.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was also a big mover in the batting rankings, moving up to 14th for his 251 runs in the series which also included a 4th Test hundred in the second innings of the last Test.

Other movers were Hashim Amla, who showed glimpses of his old self, who moved to 10th place, while opener Aiden Markram also moved to 8th on the list for his decent showing with the bat in the series.