Officials investigate after Mario Yela found dead in prison

Prison officials found Mario Yela dead in his cell on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services is investigating the death of a man awaiting trial for the murder of his two young children.

The Spanish dentist was scheduled to go on trial in the Western Cape High Court later this year.

Yela's cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The Spanish father was accused of killing his three-year-old twin children, Maximo and Octavia, at a holiday home in Hout Bay in April 2017.

It's alleged Yela asked his ex-wife to meet him at the rented house.

The woman found the children's bodies in one of the bedrooms.

The couple had an older son, who had apparently been dropped off at school by his father on the morning his siblings were killed.

It’s understood the accused was scheduled to return to Spain that day.

