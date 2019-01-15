Netflix raises prices for US subscribers
Prices for its popular standard plan, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, will be increased to $12.99 per month from $10.99, the company said in a statement.
BENGALURU- Netflix Inc is raising monthly fees for its US subscribers by between 13% and 18%, the video streaming pioneer’s first price increase since 2017 as it spends heavily on original content and international expansion.
Prices for its popular standard plan, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, will be increased to $12.99 per month from $10.99, the company said in a statement.
Netflix shares rose 6% to $352.64 in morning trading, adding to their 30% rise so far this year.
The company’s top-tier plan, which allows streaming on four screens in high definition, will be raised to $15.99 from $13.99 per month, while fee for its basic plan will rise to $8.99 from $7.99.
In comparison, Time Warner Inc’s HBO Now streaming service charges $14.99 per month, while Hulu’s no-advertisements plan is priced at $11.99/per month.
“It highlights that Netflix has pricing power and even after the increase it remains a very cheap entertainment alternative,” Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak said.
The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months and to all new members immediately.
“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” the company said.
Netflix has been pouring money to bolster its original content to fend off intensifying competition from players such as Amazon.com’s Prime Video service and Hulu.
But that has led to an increase in Netflix’s long-term debt, which doubled to $6.50 billion in 2017 from $3.36 billion in 2016.
The company is expected to have a debt level of $8.33 billion in 2018, according to Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co, which owns 15,019 shares of Netflix.
Netflix is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday.
Popular in World
-
Model claiming Trump secrets to be released after Thai trial
-
[EXPLAINER] What next for Brexit? Three main scenarios
-
British pound wobbles before crunch Brexit vote
-
Hindu ascetics lead millions of Indians in holy bath, but politics weigh
-
Venezuela congress seeks freeze on Maduro government foreign accounts - document
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.