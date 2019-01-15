Manu Sawhney named as ICC chief executive

Sawhney, the former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and managing director of ESPN Star Sports, will join the organisation next month before formally taking over the reins from David Richardson in July following the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

CAPE TOWN - The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Manu Sawhney as its new chief executive officer.

Sawhney, the former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and managing director of ESPN Star Sports, will join the organisation next month before formally taking over the reins from David Richardson in July following the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The appointment was ratified by the board following a global search and appointment process led by ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar and the nominations committee.

Mr Manohar said: “I am delighted to confirm Manu’s appointment today. He brings 22 years of outstanding commercial experience to the ICC and will lead the delivery of our new global growth strategy for the game. Our search produced a host of excellent candidates from around the world, but Manu stood out as the man to work with our Members and take cricket forward.

“He has proven success in a number of leadership roles in both sport and broadcasting. He is a strategic thinker and understands the cricket landscape and its complexities. The decision of the nominations committee to recommend Manu to the board was a unanimous one and I and my fellow directors are looking forward to working with him.”

Sawhney was with ESPN Star Sports for seventeen years. During his tenure as managing director, he was responsible for scaling the business and doubling annual revenues whilst delivering an innovative content and digital growth strategy and building strong partnerships with stakeholders across 24 countries in Asia. Additionally, he led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-2015. He is also a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of Manchester United Ltd.

He said: “It is a great privilege and responsibility to serve the global cricket community as CEO of the ICC. The sport has more than a billion fans and an ambitious growth strategy, so it is a very exciting time to lead the organisation.

