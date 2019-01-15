[LISTEN] 'Situation in Zim getting worse & govt doesn't care'
Radio 702 | Protests spread across Zimbabwe on Monday as citizens demonstrated against the sharp increase in fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda says they have received reports that the government is planning the arrest of members of the opposition and of trade unions.
Protests spread across Zimbabwe on Monday as citizens demonstrated against the sharp increase in fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday. Six people have been killed so far, according to the MDC.
"The government has locked all internet communication in the country and we are unable to talk to each other. We want the world to know that whatever they are doing they have planned and prepared for it not wanting anybody to report on it," Sibanda says.
"The situation is getting worse and the government doesn't seem to care. It is acting like a terrorist organisation."
Listen to the audio above for more.
