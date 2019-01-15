[LISTEN] Jansen: 'No research to justify that segregation in classes works'

CapeTalk | Professor Jonathan Jansen says while there are still educators who believe that segregating learners under the belief that it makes 'perfect educational sense', there is no research to back up the belief.

CAPE TOWN - Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.

This sparked outrage which resulted in protests and also the suspension of the teacher who took the picture.

Professor Jonathan Jansen from Stellenbosch University says that such incidents are not surprising at all as they have been happening all around the country for a long time.

"My first reaction was to get all agitated, but then I ask why we haven’t sorted this out yet."

Jansen says that while there are still educators who believe that racially segregating learners under the belief that it makes “perfect educational sense”, there is no research to back up this belief in the classroom.

