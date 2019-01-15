[LISTEN] Jansen: 'No research to justify that segregation in classes works'
CapeTalk | Professor Jonathan Jansen says while there are still educators who believe that segregating learners under the belief that it makes 'perfect educational sense', there is no research to back up the belief.
CAPE TOWN - Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines last week when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in class went viral.
This sparked outrage which resulted in protests and also the suspension of the teacher who took the picture.
Professor Jonathan Jansen from Stellenbosch University says that such incidents are not surprising at all as they have been happening all around the country for a long time.
"My first reaction was to get all agitated, but then I ask why we haven’t sorted this out yet."
Jansen says that while there are still educators who believe that racially segregating learners under the belief that it makes “perfect educational sense”, there is no research to back up this belief in the classroom.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
[LISTEN] The cities are in total shutdown - Zimbabwean journalist
-
[LISTEN] How land expropriation policy will affect urban housing
-
[LISTEN] Legend to legend: Jomo Sono pays tribute to Phil Masinga
-
[LISTEN] Nomuzi Mabena opens up on viral car crash video
-
[LISTEN] The agony of divorce and the splitting of assets
-
[LISTEN] Banyana's Desiree Ellis: 'Winning CAF award a surreal moment'
-
[LISTEN] Why are all the white kids sitting together?
-
[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes
-
[LISTEN] What makes private schools a cut above the rest?
-
[LISTEN] Little has changed in ANC under Ramaphosa, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] #SurvivingRKelly: 'If you have money, that will overpower justice'
-
[LISTEN] Class of 2031: How organisation, leadership impacts a child's schooling
-
[LISTEN] Private security becoming private armies, says policing expert
-
[LISTEN] Debating the challenges of basic education
-
[LISTEN] How to get a foot in property market while young
-
[LISTEN] How school uniform suppliers should be charging you
-
[LISTEN] Teen pregnancy in SA 'systemic', with no decline in numbers since 1998
-
[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missing
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with disappointing matric results
-
[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplain
-
[LISTEN] Where to find the best back-to-school deals
-
[LISTEN] Umalusi CEO defends decision to adjust IEB matric marks
-
[LISTEN] Significance of the Cape minstrel parade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.