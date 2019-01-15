Limpopo DA seeks action against Mokonyane after death of boy in trench

Nsuku Mhlongo died after falling into a trench that was left open allegedly by a company that was handling the R3 billion Giyani Bulk Water Project.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says it plans to lay a complaint of culpable homicide against former Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane and MEC for Cooperative Governance Jerry Ndou following the death of six-year-old Nsuku Mhlongo in the province.

It’s understood the six-year-old boy was playing with his friends in the neighbourhood when he fell into the water.

Khato Civils, which is the company responsible for the project, says it’s still unclear when construction will resume.

The opposition party says the tragedy has highlighted the widespread negligence in the province due to the poor service delivery provided by the African Nation Congress-led municipality.

DA Limpopo premier Jacques Smalle says: “For far too long we’ve seen incomplete projects. In November 2018, we visited the area and saw the infrastructure works; there are at least about 13 uncovered holes within the area.”

