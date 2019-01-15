Learners in fire-hit Wupperthal to return to school on 21 January

The school hostel, along with at least 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant, was also among the buildings destroyed in the fire.

CAPE TOWN - The 2019 academic year will begin on Monday for scores of Wupperthal learners affected by a devastating fire in the Cederberg town.

The cause of the blaze that broke out about two weeks ago is still under investigation.

About 150 schoolchildren have been affected.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer's spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says: "A decision has been made by the Western Cape Education Department to reopen the school on Monday, 21 January. Alternative arrangements have been made to accommodate hostel learners in various facilities in the area, and we’re also in the processing of procuring mobile ablution facilities. We’re also finding the learner-transport situation very difficult for some of the learners due to the bad and dangerous road conditions."

