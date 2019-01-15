Laurent Gbagbo’s supporters celebrate ICC acquittal
Gbagbo was arrested for crimes against humanity in 2011 following post-electoral violence in the world’s number cocoa producer that left 3,000 people dead.
ABIDJAN - Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo have filled the streets of the economic capital Abidjan at news of his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
He’d refused to accept defeat to President Alassane Ouattara.
“Gbagbo or nothing,” says this supporter on the streets of Yopougon, who watched the verdict live on television at a maquis (local bar) #IvoryCoast pic.twitter.com/8DniEiNH6X— Leanne de Bassompierre (@LdeBassompierre) January 15, 2019
Gbagbo or nothing, a supporter shouted who was clad in an outfit with the former president's face on it.
She’d watched proceedings from The Hague on a television set up in a maquis, or local restaurant, on the streets of Yopougon, Abidjan’s most populous neighborhood and Ivorian Popular Front party stronghold.
The court ruled that the prosecutor had failed to demonstrate several core constitutive elements of the crimes as charged, including the existence of a so-called “common plan” to keep Gbagbo in power.
Details of his release will be announced on Tuesday, as the West African nation prepares for crucial presidential polls next year.
#Gbagbo has been plastered all over Yopougon, Abidjan’s most populous neighborhood, on news stories of his acquittal in The Hague today. #IvoryCoast pic.twitter.com/UmF1UvsI77— Leanne de Bassompierre (@LdeBassompierre) January 15, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
