Jordaan: Number of female footballers doubled in SA

Banyana Banyana qualified for their first ever World Cup this year after finishing second at the Women’s African Cup of Nations to finish an incredible two ear cycle with all of their goals achieved.

CAPE TOWN - Safa President Danny Jordaan says there has been exponential growth in women’s football in South Africa.

Banyana Banyana qualified for their first ever World Cup this year after finishing second at the Women’s African Cup of Nations to finish an incredible two ear cycle with all of their goals achieved.

In the last three years, the numbers in the game have shared the same trajectory as Banyana’s fortunes. Jordaan shared some of the numbers in South Africa.

“The growth of women’s football, we now have 456,000 women’s footballers. We had less than 200,000 three years ago. So, there’s been an explosion of women coming to play football”

Under Desiree Ellis, Banyana have won the COSAFA Cup in consecutive years, were runners-up in the Afcon and qualified for their maiden Fifa World Cup in France this year.

“It is generating a belief in women’s football. When you listen to people talking, they even suggesting that this (Banyana) team is better than Bafana. Of course, it's not real, but you can see what it has done. It's just transformed people's idea of women's football.”

Jordaan spoke about Safs’s ultimate goal in women’s football.

“I think the performance of Banyana is going to accelerate this (Women’s football growth). We hope to get a million women footballers. Our players are among the most skillful in the world.”

The Sasol Women’s League is also set to have a positive impact and help Safa reach their desired numbers but to bridge the gap with foreign nations Jordaan says.

“South African companies must support women's football and support this league.”