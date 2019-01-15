Johnny Sexton wins Rugby Union Writers’ Club award
Sexton received the prestigious Pat Marshall award at the club’s annual dinner following a remarkable 12 months that also saw him crowned world player of the year.
BENGALURU - Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been voted the Rugby Union Writers’ Club personality of the year for 2018.
Sexton received the prestigious Pat Marshall award at the club’s annual dinner in central London on Monday following a remarkable 12 months that also saw him crowned world player of the year.
The 33-year-old, who topped a poll of the RUWC’s 200-plus members, has acted as Ireland’s general during a run of 11 wins from 12 tests including a superb victory over New Zealand on Irish soil.
He was also instrumental in Leinster’s march to a fourth European title after Racing 92 were toppled in the Champions Cup final in May.
Sexton succeeds England flyhalf Owen Farrell as the holder of the Pat Marshall trophy and follows in the footsteps of previous greats to have won such as Gareth Edwards, Jonah Lomu, Martin Johnson and Jonny Wilkinson.
Ireland dominated the vote with head coach Joe Schmidt and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong also among the five nominees who polled most for the award as was Stuart Lancaster for his success as Leinster’s senior coach.
The final name among the nominees was South Africa flanker Siya Kolisi, who last year became the first black player to captain the Springboks’ test team.
Popular in Sport
-
WP cricketer Adams avoids criminal charges following gun incident
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
-
Burgeoning pace stocks point to future for pitch perfect SA
-
Former champion Azarenka dumped from Open at first hurdle
-
Former Safa CEO accuses Jordaan, Guptas of foul play
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.