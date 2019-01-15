JMPD cops praised after helping stranded Mozambican man
Antonio Bente Mafulanhane travelled from Mozambique to Johannesburg after being promised a job but was left stranded at Park Station when he was mugged of all his belongings and identification documents.
JOHANNESBURG - A pair of officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has been lauded for their kindness in helping a stranded man return home.
Antonio Bente Mafulanhane travelled from Nyagoya in Maputo, Mozambique, to Johannesburg after being promised a job but was left stranded at Park Station when he was mugged of all his belongings and identification documents.
Mafulanhane approached two JMPD officers, N Xaba-Mzolo and LC Mofokeng, seeking assistance with getting back home.
The officers conducted an investigation and escorted Mafulanhane to the police station, where an interview was conducted and an affidavit made.
Xaba-Mzolo and Mofokeng then bought him a bus ticket home, food and new clothes.
City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety, Michael Sun commended the officers.
"Salute to officer Xaba-Mzolo and officer Mofokeng. You have done us proud. I will be thanking them personally for their commendable deeds."
Popular in Local
-
Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Ramaphosa to meet security cluster depts, Eskom sustainability task team
-
Cope to ‘vigorously’ oppose Eskom bid to get electricity tariff increase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.