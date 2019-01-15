JMPD cops praised after helping stranded Mozambican man

Antonio Bente Mafulanhane travelled from Mozambique to Johannesburg after being promised a job but was left stranded at Park Station when he was mugged of all his belongings and identification documents.

JOHANNESBURG - A pair of officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has been lauded for their kindness in helping a stranded man return home.

Antonio Bente Mafulanhane travelled from Nyagoya in Maputo, Mozambique, to Johannesburg after being promised a job but was left stranded at Park Station when he was mugged of all his belongings and identification documents.

Mafulanhane approached two JMPD officers, N Xaba-Mzolo and LC Mofokeng, seeking assistance with getting back home.

The officers conducted an investigation and escorted Mafulanhane to the police station, where an interview was conducted and an affidavit made.

Xaba-Mzolo and Mofokeng then bought him a bus ticket home, food and new clothes.

City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety, Michael Sun commended the officers.

"Salute to officer Xaba-Mzolo and officer Mofokeng. You have done us proud. I will be thanking them personally for their commendable deeds."