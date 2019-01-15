ICTA advises members & travellers to avoid Zimbabwean borders
The International Cross-Border Traders Association says it still needs to assess whether it is safe for travellers to embark on their trips.
JOHANNESBURG/HARARE - The International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA) has advised all its members and travellers to avoid Zimbabwean borders and unnecessary movements.
The association says it still needs to assess whether it is safe for travellers to embark on their trips.
This after several riots on the streets of Zimbabwe, on day two of the national shutdown, and the Movement for Democratic Change’s (MDC) headquarters in Harare being set alight on Tuesday morning.
Hundreds of people continue to demonstrate against the escalating economic crisis, which has been aggravated by a massive fuel hike of 150%.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on the weekend that the price of petrol will increase to around R43 per litre, the highest fuel price in the world.
WATCH: Zimbabwe protests turn violent
FATALITIES
Reports from Zimbabwe say several people were killed and more than 20 others received gunshot wounds during anti-government protests on Monday.
The Zimbabwe government has labelled protesters terrorists and says it has arrested more than 200 people.
Zimbabwe’s security minister, Owen Ncube, has told state media that lives were lost during Monday’s protests, but he gave no figure of how many.
He said the violence, which saw shops looted and property destroyed, were acts of terrorism intended to undermine President Mnangagwa’s international re-engagement efforts.
The private Newsday puts the death toll at five, saying the fatalities occurred during clashes with police, though the police have not confirmed this.
Rights groups say at least 26 people received gunshot wounds during Monday’s protests.
They are reporting that soldiers assaulted residents of several Harare townships on Monday night, and that these assaults were continuing on Tuesday in the suburb of Highfield.
