Gunshots heard in upscale complex in Kenyan capital - witnesses
The Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive due to a suspected robbery.
NAIROBI - Two explosions and gunfire were heard at an upscale hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Wednesday afternoon, said a woman working in a neighbouring building.
“We are under attack,” another person in an office inside a complex in the Dusit hotel told Reuters, then hung up. Local television showed smoke rising from the area.
The Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive due to a suspected robbery.
A witness on the scene he says there’s confusion around exactly what happened.
“I heard a very loud bang. At first, I thought it was an electrical issue, like a transformer which exploded. A minute later I start hearing gun fire.”
He says the situation is still tense and security personnel have been deployed to the scene.
“A hotel called dusitD2 has come under attack. There is smoke in the air and it looks pretty bad. Two vehicles are on fire inside the complex,” he added.
Officials have confirmed people are being evacuated, while officers are trying to rescue those trapped inside.
The area is about three kilometres away from the Westgate Mall, where militants killed 67 people in a siege in 2013.
It’s not yet clear who is behind the attack.
