Gauteng Education Dept 'shocked' by break-in at newly built Tsakane school

It’s understood robbers broke into Menzi Primary school in Tsakane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The new Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter
The new Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Less than a week after the Gauteng Education Department officially opened a newly built state-of-the-art school in Ekurhuleni, it’s been robbed.

It’s understood robbers broke into Menzi Primary school in Tsakane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They made off with a number of valuables, including nearly 200 tablets, teachers' laptops, a plasma TV and cash.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is shocked and disappointed.

Lesufi has called on the community to help authorities find those responsible.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It is really shocking. The school just opened on 9 January [and] we handed over the school to the community. Now we learn that a robbery occurred there.”

