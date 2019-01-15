Gauteng Education Dept 'shocked' by break-in at newly built Tsakane school

It’s understood robbers broke into Menzi Primary school in Tsakane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Less than a week after the Gauteng Education Department officially opened a newly built state-of-the-art school in Ekurhuleni, it’s been robbed.

They made off with a number of valuables, including nearly 200 tablets, teachers' laptops, a plasma TV and cash.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is shocked and disappointed.

What a disappointment 💔 pic.twitter.com/UuPQNmYajh — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 15, 2019

Lesufi has called on the community to help authorities find those responsible.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It is really shocking. The school just opened on 9 January [and] we handed over the school to the community. Now we learn that a robbery occurred there.”