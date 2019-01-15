Gauteng ANC kicks off voter registration drive in West Rand

The weekend of 26 and 27 January will be the last opportunity for eligible voters to place their names on the voters' roll to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections.

WEST RAND - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has kicked off its campaign to get residents to register during the final voter registration weekend on 26 and 27 January.

This will be the last opportunity for eligible voters to place their names on the voters roll to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections.

Following the launch of the ANC’s election manifesto in Durban over the weekend, the Gauteng leadership has hit the ground in the West Rand aiming to get as many people on the voters' roll as possible.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) member Parks Tau says there’s a reason why they’ve started in this region.

“The reason why we started here is that we continue to receive massive support from this community and we thought that it was important when we launch our campaign to start here and express our appreciation to this community for the support.”

#ANCGPcampaign Parks Tau a member of the Gauteng Provincial Committee and Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malone addressing a number of ANC supporters as they get final registration weekend on the 25-26 January. BD pic.twitter.com/9AoM5i06en — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019

Residents here have described the problems they’re facing which include a lack of visible leadership.

Tau says the party is rectifying this. The PEC says it will visit most regions in Gauteng to encourage potential voters to make their mark.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)