Gabon President Ali Bongo back in country after attempted coup

The 59-year-old has been recuperating abroad for more than two months, following a stroke in October last year.

FILE: Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on 21 February 2011. Picture: AFP
FILE: Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on 21 February 2011. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

ABIDJAN - Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba has arrived back in the country exactly one week after an attempted coup.

The 59-year-old has been recuperating abroad for more than two months, following a stroke in October last year.

He appointed a new prime minister over the weekend, by presidential decree, and will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Tuesday.

Gabon's Presidency has confirmed that Ali Bongo has arrived in the capital Libreville.

He’s only been seen in public twice since suffering a stroke in Saudi Arabia in October and has spent more than two months recuperating in Morocco

During his absence, soldiers, who have since been arrested, seized the national radio station’s offices and called on the public to rise up.

The Bongo family has ruled the oil-rich nation for more than half a century.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

