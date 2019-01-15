Five bodies seen in Nairobi hotel attack: AFP photographer

The photographer saw five bodies slumped over tables on a restaurant terrace in the complex, which was hit in an attack claimed by al-Shabaab Islamists.

NAIROBI - Five people were killed in an attack on an upmarket hotel and office complex in Nairobi on Tuesday, an AFP photographer saw, while a police source said he had seen up to 14 dead.

Not far from the terrace he saw the body of what appeared to be a suicide bomber.

An unnamed eyewitness told Citizen TV he had also seen five bodies, however, it was unclear if these were the same victims.

A senior police officer who was among the first at the scene but who asked not to be named, said he had seen as many as 14 dead.

"There could be more upstairs. There are 14 scattered at the ground floor offices and restaurant lobbies. Some are lying on the ground while others are leaning on the table which is scattered with food."

The overall situation at the DusitD2 complex remained unclear as elite police forces combed the area to evacuate people and try to flush out potential gunmen.