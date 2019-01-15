Firefighters still battling to extinguish Franskraal, Hermanus fires
While fire crews are still battling to put out the flames in Franskraal and Hermanus, mop-up operations continue in Betty's Bay.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overstrand are still battling to douse flames in the Franskraal and Hermanus areas.
The region has been hit hard as fierce fires continue to rage.
It is being speculated that the fire, which moved from Betty's Bay and Pringle Bay to the Kogel Bay area, was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.
More than 12,000 hectares of vegetation have been destroyed over the past two weeks.
The alleged fire-starter Shelton April made his second appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.
The case against him was postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.
Additional charges will be brought against him.
April remains in custody.
