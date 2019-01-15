Father blames himself after daughter (6) wounded in CT gang shooting

John Julies sent Brionay Daniels to the shop to buy spices when she was hit in the leg by a gangster's stray bullet over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A father is blaming himself after his six-year-old daughter was wounded in a gang shooting in Bokmakierie, in Athlone.

The little girl is in a stable condition at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Julies says at first his daughter thought someone had thrown a brick at her, but she then realised she had been shot.

“The moment she came back from the shop was when she realised that she had been shot, but we thankful that she is still alive.”

#GangShooting The little girl is in a stable condition at a Cape Town hospital following Saturday’s shooting. LI pic.twitter.com/AakjTFnFjD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019

#GangShooting Brionay’s mom and dad say she was sent to a nearby shop to buy spices when the shooting occurred. LI pic.twitter.com/wGfvYpfHWU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019

On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the girl at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital after visiting her family at their Bokmakierie home.

He says police have identified the shooter whose arrest is imminent.

“The story is even worse because the father is blaming himself and felt that had he not send the kid to the shop, she would have not been injured. But we’re putting pressure on police and government saying we cannot have environments where kids have been locked in because of criminals and gangsterism,” he added.

#GangShooting Cele says police have identified the shooter and his arrest is imminent. LI pic.twitter.com/8fVWJPwwdO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019

This comes as scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to school in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday morning.

A suspected gangster was shot in the leg.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)