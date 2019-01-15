Father blames himself after daughter (6) wounded in CT gang shooting
John Julies sent Brionay Daniels to the shop to buy spices when she was hit in the leg by a gangster's stray bullet over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A father is blaming himself after his six-year-old daughter was wounded in a gang shooting in Bokmakierie, in Athlone.
John Julies sent Brionay Daniels to the shop to buy spices when she was hit in the leg by a gangster's stray bullet over the weekend.
The little girl is in a stable condition at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.
Julies says at first his daughter thought someone had thrown a brick at her, but she then realised she had been shot.
“The moment she came back from the shop was when she realised that she had been shot, but we thankful that she is still alive.”
#GangShooting The little girl is in a stable condition at a Cape Town hospital following Saturday’s shooting. LI pic.twitter.com/AakjTFnFjD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019
#GangShooting Brionay’s mom and dad say she was sent to a nearby shop to buy spices when the shooting occurred. LI pic.twitter.com/wGfvYpfHWU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019
On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the girl at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital after visiting her family at their Bokmakierie home.
He says police have identified the shooter whose arrest is imminent.
“The story is even worse because the father is blaming himself and felt that had he not send the kid to the shop, she would have not been injured. But we’re putting pressure on police and government saying we cannot have environments where kids have been locked in because of criminals and gangsterism,” he added.
#GangShooting Cele says police have identified the shooter and his arrest is imminent. LI pic.twitter.com/8fVWJPwwdO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2019
This comes as scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to school in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday morning.
A suspected gangster was shot in the leg.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Solidarity seeks to overturn suspension of Schweizer Reneke teacher
-
Officials investigate after Mario Yela found dead in prison
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West
-
[WATCH] Solidarity to represent Schweizer Reneke teacher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.