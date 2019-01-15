Family of parly employee who shot himself wants report on death published

His family have also criticised the terms of reference for the probe, saying they don't go far enough to bring about the administrative justice that Garane wanted.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a senior parliamentary employee who shot himself in his office last year want the report of the investigation into his death made public.

Parliament appointed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate after Lennox Garane died in what he told his family was a "protest suicide".

Garane had repeatedly tried to have his grievances addressed over a long period before his death on 14 September.

Garane’s son Joya says the family is unhappy about the terms of reference of the PSC’s probe into his death.

“It’s an investigation only into my dad’s incident, which was not the whole intention of his protest suicide.”

Joya says the bullying and victimisation that his father reported was not an isolated incident.

“My dad’s end goal out of this whole act was to shine a spotlight on systematic corruption in Parliament and the over-politicisation of Parliament’s administration.”

The family want the PSC report made public and referred to Parliament’s joint standing committee on the financial management.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Motapho says the institution can’t interfere in the probe by “issuing running commentary or speculation,” as it respects the independence of the PSC, a chapter nine body.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)