Fadlu Davids joins Pirates technical staff

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the appointment of Fadlu Davids as the newest member of their technical staff.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have confirmed the appointment of Fadlu Davids as the newest member of their technical staff.
The former Maritzburg United coach will fill the assistant coaching role vacated by former club captain Benson Mhlongo five months ago and will bolster an already accomplished coaching staff that consists of Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena.
Davids and younger brother Mahier were let go by Maritzburg United in December after a torrid first half of the season that left them rock bottom of the Absa Premiership log before the Christmas break. It is also believed that Mahier Davids will join the Buccaneers' youth team as one of their coaches.
Pirates chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza said that Davids brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the already knowledgeable coaching staff.
“What was gratifying when I introduced the coach to the technical team, there was an instant cordiality and rapport between them.
“It is also quite exciting to have two emerging talents in Rhulani and Fadlu complementing each other.”
Davids will officially commence his duties from Tuesday, 15 January 2019.
