[EXPLAINER] What next for Brexit? Three main scenarios

BLF ‘to meet’ evidence leaders of state capture inquiryPolitics
Case against mother accused of killing her children postponedLocal
Ford, VW call off joint Detroit auto show appearance to announce allianceWorld
China, Canada diplomatic row escalates with death sentenceWorld
Westbury residents welcome arrests of 34 suspectsLocal
Use it or lose it: Gauteng Education Dept urges parents to accept placementsLocal
Agri Dept working round the clock to combat FMD, says ZokwanaLocal
Firefighters still battling to extinguish Franskraal, Hermanus firesLocal
Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says GuardiolaSport
Nottingham Forest to appoint O'Neill as new manager - reportsSport
Capello says players should stage sit-down protests against racismSport
Former Safa CEO accuses Jordaan, Guptas of foul playLocal
[OPINION] Duanne Olivier fills enforcer role left by Morkel with aplombSport
Klopp delighted Fabinho gives him options in central defenceSport
New 'West Side Story' Maria revealed
Eggcellent: Picture of an egg is now the most liked Instagram photo everLifestyle
Woman suing R Kelly for sex abuse says singer threatened herLifestyle
Key trends in Milan Fashion WeekLifestyle
Nikki Bella opens up about her break up with John CenaLifestyle
Duchess Meghan expecting baby by beginning of MayLifestyle
Israeli museum under fire over 'McJesus' exhibitLifestyle
Kylie Jenner exacts egg revengeLifestyle
SA voted 5th most 'Instagrammable' country in the worldLifestyle
[IN PHOTOS] SA celebs take on the #2008vs2018 challengeLifestyle
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album fundingPolitics
Masutha could face trouble over missed deadline for Waluś parole decisionPolitics
BLF 'invited' to give evidence at Zondo Commission on alleged Treasury lootingLocal
[OPINION] The ANC must offer more than promises to win over South AfricansOpinion
De Lille's Good party set to name national leadership committeePolitics
[EXPLAINER] What happens if May loses vote on her Brexit deal?World
[OPINION] The ANC must offer more than promises to win over South AfricansOpinion
[ANALYSIS] A referendum on land reform in South Africa? Brexit suggests notOpinion
[OPINION] The bitter pill we don't need to swallow in 2019Opinion
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s desperation to woo Zuma’s KZN supporters will cost himOpinion
[OPINION] 'Twas the season for slut-shamingOpinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Ford, VW call off joint Detroit auto show appearance to announce allianceWorld
Hadebe: 'If we keep running Eskom the same way, we're in trouble'Business
‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate vows to keep fighting Vodacom for his moneyBusiness
Civil organisations oppose Eskom’s request for electricity price hikeBusiness
Load shedding threatens SA agricultural industry, says Agri WCBusiness
Fastjet cancels all remaining Zimbabwe flights for Monday amid unrestAfrica
[EXPLAINER] What next for Brexit? Three main scenarios
What next? With the Brexit deal between Britain and the EU facing defeat in the British parliament in a crucial vote on Tuesday, that’s the question on everyone’s lips.
Here are the three main scenarios facing Britain while the clock ticks down to 29 March 2019 - the day it is scheduled to depart the European Union after 46 years:
DEAL
This is the Brexit that the British government and EU leaders want - and one which many MPs in the British parliament object to.
The deal has been rejected by some of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives as well as the opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties for either keeping Britain tied too closely or too remotely to the European Union.
May promised lawmakers she would wring concessions from Brussels but a series of clarifications in a letter from EU leaders on Monday failed to persuade many sceptics.
There appears to be little chance of victory for May when MPs vote on the same draft on Tuesday, with speculation focused more on the likely scale of the defeat.
If it loses the vote, the government has hinted it might simply reintroduce slightly tweaked versions of the same deal until parliament accepts it.
NO-DEAL
This is billed as the doomsday scenario that threatens to trigger a recession in Britain and markedly slow the European Union’s economic growth.
It is the default option if the British parliament votes against the deal and there are no other solutions.
May’s agreement was meant to keep trade rules between the world’s fifth-biggest economy and its largest export market almost unchanged for a transition period running to the end of 2020.
A sudden shift to different standards would impact almost every economic sector - and possibly see the costs of everyday products in Britain rise as well as create disruption at logistical hubs such as ports.
The government has conducted visible displays of its ramped-up no-deal preparations over the past few weeks, but many MPs are promising to prevent such a scenario, should May be defeated.
The Sunday Times said a group of senior cross-party backbench rebels were plotting to change House of Commons rules to enable them to override government business if the deal falls.
SECOND REFERENDUM
EU supporters have been calling for another vote ever since the first one backed Leave by 52 to 48% in June 2016.
There is no law keeping Britain from doing it all over again, but many question whether this would be democratic.
It also threatens to be just as divisive, with opinion polls showing the country is still split over the issue.
The first step would be to extend Britain’s departure date, with bookmakers rating such an outcome an 80% likelihood, even before the vote.
The EU is reported to be mulling an extension.
Calls for another vote have ramped up over the last few months.
Such a scenario would provoke huge anger from Leave supporters.
The complex manoeuvres required to force another vote would also ratchet up tensions inside and outside of Westminster.
May has warned another vote “would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics”.
