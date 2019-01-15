Erdogan says discussed Turkey setting up safe zone in Syria with Trump

The US president had threatened Turkey with economic devastation if Turkish forces attacked a US-backed Kurdish militia in northeast Syria.

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he had discussed a safe zone which Turkey would set up in Syria, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump which he described as positive.

Monday’s call came after Trump, who has announced a US troop withdrawal from northeast Syria, threatened Turkey with economic devastation if Turkish forces attacked a US-backed Kurdish militia there.