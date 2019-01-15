Eggcellent: Picture of an egg is now the most liked Instagram photo ever

The account @worldrecordegg was opened solely for the purpose of getting as many Instagram users to like the only photo on the account and break the Instagram record previously held by Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi.

JOHANNESBURG - A picture of an item featured on many of our breakfast plates has beat out a reality TV star's baby to become the most Instagrammed photo ever.

The egg photo, posted on 4 January, currently stands at 37 million likes, while Jenner's post sits at 18 million.

The egg's account bio has already been updated to include "Official world record holders" and if you're not too chicken, you can get yourself some egg merch.