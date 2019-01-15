Delft CPF seeks to expand search for missing Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December, two days after her birthday.

CAPE TOWN - Tomorrow it will be a month since a 9-year-old Delft girl was last seen by her family.

The young girl had left her grandmother's home for her mother's house - both houses being in close proximity in the same road - in Corktree Street.

The Delft community policing forum's chairperson Charles George says the search remains ongoing.

"Unfortunately, we still have no concrete leads and we still want to go ahead with more extensive searches. We also want to thank the mayor and the city [of Cape Town] for their support as well in this whole iniative."