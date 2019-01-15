DA to petition Ramaphosa over Electoral Laws Amendment Bill

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

DA to petition Ramaphosa over Electoral Laws Amendment Bill

The NCOP passed the bill last week, paving the way for the president to sign it into law in time for general elections this year.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South African Local Government Association National Members Assembly at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South African Local Government Association National Members Assembly at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban. Picture: GCIS.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will petition President Cyril Ramaphosa to send the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill back to Parliament, insisting its passage in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) last week was unprocedural.

On Thursday, NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise ruled against any consideration of proposed DA amendments to the Bill, changes that aimed to allow for more South Africans living abroad to vote in the coming elections.

As it stands, the Bill restricts citizens living overseas to vote only at South African embassies, high commissions or consulates, and requires that they show both their ID and passports when doing so.

The DA’s proposed amendments would have given the Independent Electoral Commission the power to decide on other voting venues, making it easier to vote for South Africans living long distances from South African foreign missions – and to allow for them to show just one form of ID.

DA leader in the NCOP, Cathy Labuschagne, claims that Modise acted "unprocedurally" in not allowing the amendments to be considered.

“We’re requesting the president to look at the situation and refer the Bill back to the National Assembly.”

In her ruling, Modise said the amendments would be tantamount to introducing a new Bill and directed the party to approach the National Assembly directly.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA