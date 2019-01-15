CT woman critical after being struck by stray bullet while on bus
The Golden Arrow bus was travelling from Mowbray to Elsies River on Monday when the shooting erupted.
CAPE TOWN - A woman remains in a critical condition after she was struck by a stray bullet while on a bus.
The Golden Arrow bus was travelling from Mowbray to Elsies River on Monday when the shooting erupted.
The passenger was hit in the head.
The bus driver then rushed her to hospital.
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "She is receiving emergency medical attention and is in a critical condition. We have officials in the area and are liaising with SAPS to determine the way forward. At this stage, it seems as if the bus was in the way of a stray bullet rather than this being a targeted attack."
Popular in Local
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Civil organisations oppose Eskom’s request for electricity price hike
-
DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
-
Schweizer-Reneke teacher at centre of segregated seating row still at school
-
Thunderstorms & hail expected across Gauteng tonight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.