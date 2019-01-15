Popular Topics
CT woman critical after being struck by stray bullet while on bus

The Golden Arrow bus was travelling from Mowbray to Elsies River on Monday when the shooting erupted.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman remains in a critical condition after she was struck by a stray bullet while on a bus.

The Golden Arrow bus was travelling from Mowbray to Elsies River on Monday when the shooting erupted.

The passenger was hit in the head.

The bus driver then rushed her to hospital.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "She is receiving emergency medical attention and is in a critical condition. We have officials in the area and are liaising with SAPS to determine the way forward. At this stage, it seems as if the bus was in the way of a stray bullet rather than this being a targeted attack."

