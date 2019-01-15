Cope to ‘vigorously’ oppose Eskom bid to get electricity tariff increase

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has pleaded with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to consider the power utility's uncertain financial situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) says it will vigorously oppose any electricity tariff increases.

It's asking the regulator for an annual 15% tariff hike over the next three years.

Cope says it's unacceptable and unfair to expect innocent citizens to foot the bill for looters.

“The tariff increasing will not only cripple businesses, but also the poorest of the poor that are already struggling to make ends meet.”

Hearings on Eskom’s proposed tariff hike kicked off in Cape Town on Monday.

