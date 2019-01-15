Charlie Sheen 'feels good' after spending one year sober
The 53-year-old actor revealed last month he had been awarded his one-year sobriety medallion - which is often handed out by Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) recovery programs to celebrate passing the milestone.
LONDON - Charlie Sheen "feels good" after recently celebrating one year of sobriety, as he says he is proud of the progress he's made so far.
The 53-year-old actor revealed last month he had been awarded his one-year sobriety medallion - which is often handed out by Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) recovery programmes to celebrate passing the milestone - and now says he feels much better and more healthy thanks to his lifestyle change.
Speaking about getting his medallion, he said: "That was good, yes, indeed - had to be done. I feel good."
The former Two and a Half Men star is proud of the progress he's made so far, but says he tries not to think "too far down the line" when it comes to his ongoing journey.
Speaking to People magazine at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game in Malibu on Sunday, he added: "I did the resolutions before the new year showed up, but I have to work on the smoking thing - that's not good.
"I try not to think too far down the line, but I'm excited to just have made some changes to give myself a shot and do some cool things professionally. I'm proud of finally being consistent and reliable and noble. If things are insane over there or wherever it happens, the kids know that a return to dad is very organised and nurturing."
Last month, the Platoon actor posted a picture of his sobriety coin on social media and said he was "totally focused" on staying away from addictive substances.
He wrote at the time: "so, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused (sic)"
Charlie has famously battled with addiction for several years, and was previously sober for 11 years before turning back to old habits as a coping mechanism when he was diagnosed as HIV positive in 2011.
Speaking in 2016, he said: "There was a stretch where I didn't drink for 11 years. No cocaine, no booze for 11 years. So I know that I have that in me.
"[My relapse] was to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn't think about it. It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse."
