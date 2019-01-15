Case against mother accused of killing her children postponed

Zinhle Maditla handed herself over to police in December after her children, aged between 11-months-old and eight-years-old, were poisoned.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Mpumalanga mother accused of murdering her four children in Emalahleni has been postponed until February while she undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

Zinhle Maditla abandoned her bid for bail in the local regional court on Monday.

The 24-year-old mother handed herself over to police in December after her children, aged between 11 months and eight-years-old, were poisoned.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, says: “She brought an application to be sent for psychiatric evaluation, thereafter the court granted the order for her to be taken for the mental observation. The matter was then postponed.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)