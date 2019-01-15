Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says the attacker has been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - A five-year-old child has survived being stabbed in the chest while at a mall in Somerset West.

The boy was with his mother and his sibling at Waterstone Village shopping centre when the incident happened on Monday.

It’s alleged the family had been walking in the centre when a knife-wielding man approached them and stabbed the child who was sitting in the front of a trolley.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says the attacker has been arrested.

“Somerset West police are investigating a case of assault after an incident that occurred on Monday morning at a mall. According to information, a suspect stabbed and wounded a five-year-old boy.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)