Bonteheuwel pupils witness drive-by shooting near school

CAPE TOWN - Scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to school in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.

A suspected gangster was shot in the leg.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “Just before school started this morning at Boundary Primary, gangsters felt the need to start fire on another gang in the area, sending kinds and our walking bus volunteers running around looking for places of safety. This is completely unacceptable.”

This comes as the Police Minister, on Tuesday, visits a six-year-old girl who survived a gang shooting in Bokmakierie, Athlone.

Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening.

She's in a stable condition at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

