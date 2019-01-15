BLF ‘to meet’ evidence leaders of state capture inquiry
JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) says that it will be meeting the evidence leaders of the commission of inquiry into state capture ahead of its testimony in February.
The group has been invited to give evidence at the commission after it made submissions in September of what it said was evidence of looting in the Treasury by former Finance Ministers Pravin Gordan and Nhlanhla Nene.
It claims to be in possession of an audit report that shows looting took place in Integrated Financial Management Systems.
BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says even though they were critical of the commission, it is important for them to give their testimony: “On 12 February, I will be representing BLF and submitting my oral evidence, with supporting documents, on why we believe that the likes of Gordan and Nene, in cohorts with white monopoly capital, allowed the state capture and for billions of rands that have not been accounted for in South Africa.”
Hearings were meant to resume on Tuesday, 15 January but have been postponed until Wednesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
