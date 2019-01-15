Bikes leader Brabec set to quit Dakar after broken engine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Bikes leader Brabec set to quit Dakar after broken engine

The 27-year-old Honda rider held an eight-minute lead over Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren heading into the day, but his engine broke just 56 kilometres into the stage from San Juan de Marcona to Pisco.

US' biker Ricky Brabec reacts at the end of the Stage 7 of the Dakar 2019 around San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on 14 January 2019. Picture: AFP
US' biker Ricky Brabec reacts at the end of the Stage 7 of the Dakar 2019 around San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on 14 January 2019. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

PARIS - Overall bike category leader Ricky Brabec's Dakar Rally title hopes all but ended on Tuesday as the American's engine broke early on the eighth stage in Peru, according to the race organisers.

The 27-year-old Honda rider held an eight-minute lead over Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren heading into the day, but his engine broke just 56 kilometres into the stage from San Juan de Marcona to Pisco.

Brabec also abandoned last year's race with a broken engine on the 13th stage, having quit on the 10th stage in 2017.

He was bidding to become the first American in any category to win the Dakar.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA