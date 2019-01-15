Bikes leader Brabec set to quit Dakar after broken engine
The 27-year-old Honda rider held an eight-minute lead over Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren heading into the day, but his engine broke just 56 kilometres into the stage from San Juan de Marcona to Pisco.
PARIS - Overall bike category leader Ricky Brabec's Dakar Rally title hopes all but ended on Tuesday as the American's engine broke early on the eighth stage in Peru, according to the race organisers.
The 27-year-old Honda rider held an eight-minute lead over Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren heading into the day, but his engine broke just 56 kilometres into the stage from San Juan de Marcona to Pisco.
Brabec also abandoned last year's race with a broken engine on the 13th stage, having quit on the 10th stage in 2017.
He was bidding to become the first American in any category to win the Dakar.
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
[OPINION] What going to the World Cup means for women’s football in SA
-
Jordaan: Number of female footballers doubled in SA
-
Pogba credits Solsjkaer for putting smile back on his face
-
Man City striker Jesus vows no let-up in Liverpool title chase
-
Former champion Azarenka dumped from Open at first hurdle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.