Bikes leader Brabec set to quit Dakar after broken engine

PARIS - Overall bike category leader Ricky Brabec's Dakar Rally title hopes all but ended on Tuesday as the American's engine broke early on the eighth stage in Peru, according to the race organisers.

Brabec also abandoned last year's race with a broken engine on the 13th stage, having quit on the 10th stage in 2017.

He was bidding to become the first American in any category to win the Dakar.