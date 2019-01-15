Cele visits family of CT girl (6) who survived gang shooting
Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday visited the family of a six-year-old girl who survived a gang shooting in Bokmakierie, in Athlone.
Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening. She's in a stable condition at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.
#PoliceMinistry Minister Bheki Cele visited family of girl (6) who was shot & wounded during gang violence on Saturday in Bokmakierie, Athlone. The incident left a man (35) fatally wounded and two other men wounded. The Minister also visited the young victim in hospital. NP pic.twitter.com/fvInjbYcpJ— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 15, 2019
John Julies held up bloody blue tracksuit pants and pointed to a hole where a bullet pierced his daughter's right leg.
The father blames himself because he had sent the six-year-old girl to a nearby shop to buy spices when she got caught in the crossfire of gang violence.
“I didn’t expect it to happen… I think the moment she came back from the shop running, that’s when the shooting was happening and the bullet hit her.”
Julies says he thanks God that the bullet struck his daughter's leg instead of an organ.
Cele has promised the family officers won't rest until the gangster who fired the shot is behind bars.
“We have identified the man we want [and] we have confiscated the car.”
The minister will also visit Daniels in hospital.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Boy (5) stabbed, wounded at mall in Somerset West
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
-
Minister tells Vodacom to 'shut up & do the right thing' over Makate saga
-
Ramaphosa to meet security cluster depts, Eskom sustainability task team
-
PSA rejects call to ban cellphones at Home Affairs Dept front desks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.