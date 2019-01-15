Cele visits family of CT girl (6) who survived gang shooting

Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday visited the family of a six-year-old girl who survived a gang shooting in Bokmakierie, in Athlone.

Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening. She's in a stable condition at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

#PoliceMinistry Minister Bheki Cele visited family of girl (6) who was shot & wounded during gang violence on Saturday in Bokmakierie, Athlone. The incident left a man (35) fatally wounded and two other men wounded. The Minister also visited the young victim in hospital. NP pic.twitter.com/fvInjbYcpJ — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 15, 2019

John Julies held up bloody blue tracksuit pants and pointed to a hole where a bullet pierced his daughter's right leg.

The father blames himself because he had sent the six-year-old girl to a nearby shop to buy spices when she got caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

“I didn’t expect it to happen… I think the moment she came back from the shop running, that’s when the shooting was happening and the bullet hit her.”

Julies says he thanks God that the bullet struck his daughter's leg instead of an organ.

Cele has promised the family officers won't rest until the gangster who fired the shot is behind bars.

“We have identified the man we want [and] we have confiscated the car.”

The minister will also visit Daniels in hospital.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)