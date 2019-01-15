Cele visits family of CT girl (6) who survived gang shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Cele visits family of CT girl (6) who survived gang shooting

Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on 15 January 2019 visited the family of a six-year-old girl who survived a gang shooting in Bokmakierie in Athlone. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police Minister Bheki Cele on 15 January 2019 visited the family of a six-year-old girl who survived a gang shooting in Bokmakierie in Athlone. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday visited the family of a six-year-old girl who survived a gang shooting in Bokmakierie, in Athlone.

Brionay Daniels was hit in the leg by a stray bullet on Saturday evening. She's in a stable condition at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

John Julies held up bloody blue tracksuit pants and pointed to a hole where a bullet pierced his daughter's right leg.

The father blames himself because he had sent the six-year-old girl to a nearby shop to buy spices when she got caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

“I didn’t expect it to happen… I think the moment she came back from the shop running, that’s when the shooting was happening and the bullet hit her.”

Julies says he thanks God that the bullet struck his daughter's leg instead of an organ.

Cele has promised the family officers won't rest until the gangster who fired the shot is behind bars.

“We have identified the man we want [and] we have confiscated the car.”

The minister will also visit Daniels in hospital.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA