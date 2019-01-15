Amcu confirms date for secondary Sibanye-Stillwater strike
The secondary strike is in support of the current industrial action in the company's gold sector on the West Rand and Free State.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineworkers union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), has confirmed that its secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater will begin at the mine’s platinum operations in Rustenburg from next week Tuesday, 22 January.
About 12,500 members are expected to down tools, threatening to bring the company to a standstill.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says they will be expanding their strike at Sibanye-Stillwater platinum.
Mathunjwa says some of their demands include R1,000 annual increase for the next three years: “Sibanye is able to share among themselves R154 million to 10 executives, and the pension contribution of its CEO, Neal Froneman, per annum is R1.1 million.”
Since Amcu employees went on strike in the gold sector in November 2018, four people have been killed after violence broke out during the demonstration.
Mathunjwa says Sibanye is to blame for the death of four workers.
Sibanye-Stillwater has criticised the strike, claiming that it is unprotected.
#RegionalMeeting about to commence at Sibanye, Driefontein operations #AMCU #SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/DNiA0i1Jie— Amcu (@_AMCU) January 14, 2019
